Cold weather shelters are opening across Tampa Bay Friday and Saturday

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
warm cup of hot coffee warming in the hands of a girl.
evgenyatamanenko/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Cold weather shelters are opening in Tampa Bay this weekend as cold air moves in.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning to be in the mid- to upper-30s for most of the Tampa Bay area.

Cold weather shelters are opening in Tampa Bay this weekend.

The National Weather Service said a cold front will move across the region Friday afternoon or evening, with a blast of cold air behind it. Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning are expected to be in the mid- to upper-30s for most of the area. Wind chill values early Saturday are also forecast to fall below 40 degrees.

Citrus County

The Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter will offer hot meals, a warm sleeping area, showers, snacks and more, according to a Facebook post.

Citrus County Transit will provide free transportation to the shelter. It is advised you arrive to the nearest pickup location at least 10 minutes early, according to the shelter. You can check the transit schedule here; for their Saturday schedule, click here. To contact Citrus County Transit, call (352) 527-7630.

For more information on the shelter, call (352) 234-3099.

  • Nature Coast Community Church
    5113 Suncoast Blvd.
    Homosassa, FL 34446

Pasco County

Pasco County is opening a cold weather shelter on Saturday night. The shelter opens Saturday at 6 p.m. and closes Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, call (727) 856-2948.

  • Shady Hills Mission Chapel
    15925 Greenglen Lane
    Spring Hill, FL 34610

Pinellas County

The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas announced cold night shelters will be open on Saturday night.

Shelters will allow guests in until the site is full, according to a news release. All shelters provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many also serve a meal.

Shelters are available to adults at the times listed. Families with kids will be placed in family shelters if there is space. For information on family shelters, call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc.

Tarpon Springs

  • Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
    111 W. Lime St., Tarpon Springs
    6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
    411 Turner St., Clearwater
    6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

  • Boys & Girls Club
    7790 61st St. N., Pinellas Park
    6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

  • Northwest Presbyterian Church
    6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
    6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • WestCare Turning Point
    1810 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
    6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
    100 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg
    6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
    This location requires the use of stairs.
  • Salvation Army
    1400 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg
    6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
See stories by Gabriella Pinos
