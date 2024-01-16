Cold weather shelters in the Tampa Bay area are opening on Tuesday and Wednesday

Cold weather shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay region.

The National Weather Service said the Tampa Bay region will experience some of the coldest air this season with the passing of a cold front. Wind chill values are expected to drop to or below 40 degrees.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Pinellas, Polk, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Hillsborough counties on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. A freeze warning is in effect for Citrus County on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.



Citrus County

The Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter will offer hot meals, a warm sleeping area, showers, snacks and more, according to a Facebook post.

Citrus County Transit will provide free transportation to the shelter. You can contact them at (352) 527-7630 or check their schedule here.

For more information, call (352) 234-3099.



Nature Coast Community Church

5113 Suncoast Blvd.

Homosassa, FL 34446

The shelter also said the Connections Outreach Center, ran by the Citrus County Family Resource Center in Hernando, opens early the following mornings to act as a warming shelter. For more information, click here.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is opening its cold weather shelters on Tuesday night.

The shelters are available for adults who are unhoused or live in houses without adequate heat and can’t find other accommodations, according to a news release. Organizers said they expect high demand and limited capacity, so they encourage people who need shelter to use all resources — like friends and family — as a first option.

Shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity before then.

All shelters are for adults only. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606



2104 Mud Lake Road, Plant City, FL 33566



500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606



3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605



8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604



212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

The nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries is offering limited single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children, according to the release. Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.