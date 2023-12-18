Hillsborough County is opening cold weather shelters Monday
The National Weather Service says wind chill values in the area could dip below 40 degrees.
Hillsborough County is opening its cold weather shelters on Monday as temperatures get chillier.
The National Weather Service says temperatures will fall into the low 40s with wind chill forecast to hit as low as 39 degrees early Tuesday.
Limited-capacity shelters are available for people who are unhoused or live in houses without adequate heat and can’t find other accommodations, according to a news release. Organizers said they expect high demand, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources — like friends and family — as a first option.
Shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity before then.
All shelters are for adults only. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.
- Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
2104 Mud Lake Road, Plant City, FL 33566
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church
500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- Legacy Church
3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605
- New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., pet friendly)
8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
The nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries will offer limited single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children, according to the release. Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The shelters are opening shortly after strong storms passed through the region over the weekend, leaving some areas flooded and without power. The chilly conditions are expected to last until mid-week.