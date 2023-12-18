© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hillsborough County is opening cold weather shelters Monday

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published December 18, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST
Updated December 18, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST
Weather map of Tampa Bay area with low temperatures for Tuesday morning between 41 in Zephyrhills and 48 in Sarasota.
Florida Public Emergency Radio Network
While lows will be in the 40s Monday night into Tuesday morning, wind chills are forecast to be at or just below 40 degrees.

The National Weather Service says wind chill values in the area could dip below 40 degrees.

Hillsborough County is opening its cold weather shelters on Monday as temperatures get chillier.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will fall into the low 40s with wind chill forecast to hit as low as 39 degrees early Tuesday.

Limited-capacity shelters are available for people who are unhoused or live in houses without adequate heat and can’t find other accommodations, according to a news release. Organizers said they expect high demand, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources — like friends and family — as a first option.

Shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity before then.

All shelters are for adults only. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.

  • Amazing Love Ministries
    3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
  • Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
    107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
  • Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
    2104 Mud Lake Road, Plant City, FL 33566
  • Hyde Park United Methodist Church
    500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
  • Legacy Church
    3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605
  • New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., pet friendly)
    8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604
  • Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
    212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

The nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries will offer limited single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children, according to the release. Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelters are opening shortly after strong storms passed through the region over the weekend, leaving some areas flooded and without power. The chilly conditions are expected to last until mid-week.
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF's digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
