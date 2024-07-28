© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

SWFL nonprofit helps plan post-hurricane needs for autism families

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published July 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
iStock, NOAA

When a storm hits, autism families typically have more hurdles to clear than others. A survey helped a Lee County advocacy group develop priorities for them.

The biggest immediate need for an autism family after a hurricane is clean clothes. Families might have suspected that, but an organization that works with autism families, called Family Initiative, knows it for sure.

Organization co-founder and president David Brown said they recently conducted a survey of local autism families:

“Access to clean laundry was the No. 1 thing. Fifty-seven percent of the families said that to us, that that would be their No. 1 priority,” said Brown. “And the No. 2 thing, which I'm sure is not a surprise to anybody, was access to Wi-Fi.”

Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, affects 1 in 36 children in the U.S., according to advocacy group Autism Speaks.

By raising awareness of the needs, Family Initiative hopes to lower the strain for ASD families.

Amber Zollinger, a parent and Family Initiative board member, described some of the added stress that comes up after a storm when the power is out.

“You’re trying to regulate yourself, so that you can regulate your child, and everyone’s miserable,” she said.

The survey did produce benefits. Brown said that in coming months, Family Initiative will help to train staff at all Lee County hurricane shelters to better accommodate people with autism.

“So every single staff person that would potentially man a shelter in Lee County will go through basic training about autism and have an awareness about that, which, you know, I think to the families we serve is just like a phenomenal outcome,” he said.

Familiy Initiative provides family-centered support, programs and evidence-based therapies to children, teens and young adults affected by ASD in Southwest Florida.
Tags
Weather hurricanestormAutismASDHealth News Floridaweather
Cary Barbor
Related Stories