Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

The historic Palmetto Beach neighborhood cleans up after getting pummeled by Helene

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Debris in front of house
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
Pat Stone and Len Phillips spent days cleaning up her daughter's and granddaughter's Palmetto Beach home

The neighborhood is just above sea level, next to Port Tampa Bay and McKay Bay.

About 5 feet of storm surge flowed through the historic neighborhood of Palmetto Beach, just south of Tampa's Ybor City. Furniture and household are in sodden piles along its streets.  

Pat Stone has been spending much of the past several days bagging and dragging memories out to the curb. Her daughter and granddaughter live in one of the neighborhood's original homes.

“All the hard oak floors that were as old as the house that we worked so hard to salvage, it's out there in the pile,” Stone said. “We had 5 feet of water in the house. I'm drying out all their medical records. Their file cabinets were soaked.

"I've done 20 loads of laundry trying to save some of their clothing. They're exhausted mentally and physically and I'm frustrated I can't help.”

Stuff dries on the wall
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
Items were placed on the wall by the street to dry .

The Palmetto Beach house is just two blocks from an arm of Tampa Bay. Storm surge pummeled everything around them.

“They're hoping they can save the walls, but they're looking at possible demolition. The bottom floor, it's gutted completely on the inside. All the wallboard is out, all the flooring is torn out, the kitchen has been torn out, brand new kitchen, everything is gone,” Stone said.

Her partner, Len Phillips, waxed philosophical while getting ready to return back to their home.
 
“It's what we all fear,” Phillips said. “We live down in Apollo Beach and we had the same kind of problems down there. We didn't get it in the house, luckily. It is lucky. So, I guess every cliché there is. The price of living in paradise. What can I say?”

That price just went up. But Stone says her daughter's family loves Palmetto Beach and has no plans to leave.
 

Trash in street
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
The remains of homes are piled in the streets of Palmetto Beach

Weather Hurricane Helene2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
