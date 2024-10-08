OneBlood is in need of donations as people prep for Hurricane Milton

A statewide blood bank is urging Floridians to donate blood and platelets ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The hurricane is expected to slow operations when it makes landfall on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton Live Blog

OneBlood said it is especially in need of O Negative, O Positive and platelet donors ahead of the storm.

Donations are needed to stock hospitals for emergency patients, along with patients who are already receiving treatment for cancer and other conditions.

OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes in a statement, said, “The need for blood does not stop for mother nature. The most critical time for blood donations is prior to the storm in order to ensure a ready blood supply during and immediately after the event."

She said hurricanes and tropical storms can disrupt blood donations for days.

Watch this video before your first time donating blood:

Eligible donors can visit a OneBlood bus to donate or make an appointment at their nearest OneBlood office.

In order to donate blood, you must be:

At least 16 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds

If you are 16, you will need a signed parental consent form https://www.oneblood.org/give-blood/basics/prepare-to-donate.html

In order to donate platelets you must be:

At least 16 years old

Weight at least 110 pounds

Have not taken aspirin or products containing aspirin for at least two calendar days prior to your donation

Before you donate remember to:

Hydrate

Eat a nutritious meal

Bring your ID for age verification

Click here to donate blood or platelets at a site nearest you.

You can check here after your donation, to see if your blood was shipped, and how it was used.

Watch this video to see where and how your blood might be used:

Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media