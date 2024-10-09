© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Florida evacuates people from prisons and jails ahead of Hurricane Milton; some stay behind

WUSF | By Valentina Sandoval - WUFT
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
Updated October 9, 2024 at 2:07 PM EDT
Ahead of Hurricane Milton, the Florida Department of Corrections evacuated 5,640 inmates across 28 facilities. Some prisons or jails have decided not to evacuate, despite being in counties with orders for others to evacuate.

The sheriff’s offices in Manatee, Lee, Pinellas and St. Johns counties said they have no plan to evacuate local jails. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson described the jail as a “secure building” where employees and inmates would be safe.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Orient Road Jail, a facility located in mandatory evacuation Zone A, is transporting inmates to Falkenburg Road Jail in evacuation Zone E, which is equipped to sustain the storm.

Other state prisons in Hernando, Pasco, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties have not evacuated.

Julie Reimer, a Florida resident who asked to be identified by her maiden name for fear of retaliation, has family members in FDC’s Charlotte Correctional Institution and Hardee Correctional Institution. She said she called the facilities Monday and Tuesday to check on their status and was told they did not plan to evacuate.

“They said their buildings are able to sustain a storm like this,” she said. “They seem to think this storm is not serious.”

Reimer worries about her son, who is an inmate at one of the facilities, and the institution's inaction when it comes to protecting inmates ahead of the storm.

“When my son was sentenced, he was not given a death sentence,” she said.

Updated: October 9, 2024 at 2:07 PM EDT
This story was updated after the Florida Department of Corrections said it relocated 5,640 people in prisons as of Wednesday at 11:55 a.m.
Weather Hurricane MiltonFlorida Prisons2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Valentina Sandoval
