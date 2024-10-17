How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud after disaster strikes

Disaster can be a magnet for the people with the worst intentions.

Eric Olsen, the manager for Hillsborough County Consumer Services, said “storm chasers” come to town hoping to capitalize on other people’s misery.

“Oftentimes, they are taking large deposits up front, and in the worst-case scenarios, they are leaving with doing minimal work, work that's done incomplete or that may cause additional damage to the house, or they may not do any work at all, take the money and run,” Olsen said.

Olsen said people are stressed out and naturally want their homes to be made right ASAP.

And following hurricanes or other disasters, it takes time for resources and support to become available.

But he said you should verify any workers you hire are licensed and insured. You can check licenses through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation website.

“You want to preserve your home or your property, but that pressure to act quickly, to sign things, and especially to pay money in advance for things — especially if it's a larger amount than normal — are red flags to watch out for.” Eric Olsen, manager for Hillsborough County Consumer Services

And he said much of the repair work will also require a permit. That includes window work, electrical, plumbing, door and roof repair.

Olsen said if you take a step back, you can see the warning signs.

“One of the biggest things is the pressure to act quickly," Olsen said. "You want to preserve your home or your property, but that pressure to act quickly, to sign things, and especially to pay money in advance for things — especially if it's a larger amount than normal — are red flags to watch out for.”

Olsen said it’s appropriate to pay a deposit of 10%-20%, but anything more is a red flag that someone is trying to take advantage of you.

They could be knocking on your door, they could be calling, they could text you or email you. And some may say they are from FEMA or the power company or some other agency.

The best way to verify credentials is to call whatever company or organization they claim to be with. But when in doubt, tell them to leave.

He said there are some resources available to consumers in Hillsborough County at the county’s website. Or call 813-635-8316, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Florida Department of Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie said FEMA’s “Blue Roof” program is now in effect for areas ravaged by Hurricane Milton.

He said you can check the Army Corps of Engineers website for information or call this number, 888-ROOF-BLU, for information on this free service. He said if anyone asks you for money to do this, send them away.

And Guthrie said you can get the latest information at here.

There’s also an uptick in people asking for money following a disaster. You can verify legitimate charities through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, or the Better Business Bureau.