Strong storms and 2 tornadoes blow through the Tallahassee area

Officials say two tornadoes hit Leon County Monday. County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says one tornado was reported in the area of the Apalachicola National Forest. A second tornado was reported in the Killearn Lakes neighborhood. He says trees were blown down, and some homes sustained damage.

"Our local county public works department responded to the area to help clear roads, along with the Leon County Sheriff's office and the Tallahassee fire department who were in the area," Peters says. They conducted welfare checks to make sure there were no injured citizens or any trapped citizens." 16s

As of Monday night, officials said four people had reported damage to their homes or other structures.

Peters says Monday's event is a good reminder for residents to ensure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings.

"Make sure that you have a way to receive the severe weather warnings—more than one way to receive severe weather warnings," Peters cautions. "You can sign up to get weather alerts from Leon County on our emergency information website as well as download our Leon County citizens connect app where you can also receive weather updates as well as other emergency information all year long."

The National Weather Service will conduct a survey to determine the strength of the tornadoes and whether they touched down.

