Storms followed by cooler temperatures for Florida: Could this be the last cold front?

Severe storms will be possible on Sunday across the western portion of the Panhandle as a cold front enters the state. Some of these severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts, and keep the alerts turned on on your mobile device. The cold front will continue pushing east, and showers will become more prolific across North Florida early Monday morning. The chance for severe storms will diminish as the front sweeps through the state, but Floridians should monitor the weather closely because even South Florida will be impacted by some storms on Tuesday.

A cold front moves through Florida between Monday and late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a hot Sunday afternoon is expected across South and Central Florida before the cold front enters the peninsula's southern half. The strong winds from the south will make marine conditions dangerous even on Monday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s across the Peninsula on Sunday and Monday. At the same time, the Panhandle will remain with much cooler temperatures during those afternoons as there will be mostly cloudy, rainy, and stormy conditions.

Showers will move in on Monday and Tuesday morning for Central Florida. The clouds will linger by late Tuesday, but the showers will end. Across South Florida, Tuesday will be a wet day, with showers starting early in the morning and the chance for a few storms in the afternoon.

Moisture moves in ahead of the cold front, followed by much drier air.

Temperatures drop

As April progresses, cold fronts will become more scarce, and those that do make it through Florida, the cold air that does make it to our state is weaker, less cold. Average temperatures are on the increase, and more moisture is becoming available. Therefore, we are slowly saying goodbye to Florida's dry season.

On Wednesday, temperatures across Florida will be below normal for the season. However, expect cold air to take over the Panhandle as soon as Tuesday morning. Pensacola will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-40s, and North Florida will be in the low-50s. The front will still be pushing through Central Florida, so warmer-than-average temperatures will still be across the peninsula's southern half.

By Wednesday afternoon, the entire state will enjoy cooler and drier air. Highs will be between 8 and 10 degrees below normal, with highs in the upper-70s from Central Florida south and in the low-70s across the Panhandle and North Florida.

