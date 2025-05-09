© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Massive UTVs are ready to help Hillsborough and St. Petersburg rescue flood victims

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:35 AM EDT
Big truck on display
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
Massive utility terrain vehicles manufactured by Sherp are ready to rescue people trapped by high waters during the next major storm.

The utility terrain vehicles are ready to help people trapped by high waters during the next major storm. They're big, they float and they bring a "fantastic" reaction from those in need of assistance.

The next time a storm the size of Helene or Milton hits, Hillsborough County and St. Petersburg will be better prepared — with monster trucks that can save people from rising waters.

A.J. Silva of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue climbs into the cab of one of the massive utility terrain vehicles, called the Sherp, after the company that makes them.

The department's four Ukrainian-designed Sherp UTVs were first rolled out 12 hours before Hurricane Milton hit. And they got some use.

They have 6-foot-high tires and can float. Silva estimates they rescued about 1,500 people and 100 pets.

“Like I can tell you from my experience, we pull up in the Alafia [River] when it was flooded, and you know people see this big doomsday-looking buggy pull up to their house,” he said during a recent demonstration, “and then they see a bunch of firemen jump out and they're like, 'Oh, somebody's here to help us.' "

Two men riding inside the vehicle
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
A.J. Silva of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, right, leads a tour inside a Sherp UTV.

Fire Capt. James Whitmore says the reaction – particularly pulling up to people with limited mobility – was "fantastic."

“You see the relief in everybody's face when you pull up and they see somebody's here to get us,” Whitmore said. “Because at that point in time during the middle of the storm – and even after when the water was still coming up – I think a lot of people were at a lack of hope.”

He says that quickly turned into relief when they realized someone was there to take them to safety.

ALSO READ: What are Tampa Bay area governments doing to prevent inland flooding after Hurricane Milton?

Ralph Mascaro IV said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough sheriff's office have four Sherps each, a total of eight. Each one costs a minimum of about $180,000.

"There's a lot of high-water vehicles out there," he said. "They're really aggressive on the neighborhoods. This can go anywhere an airboat can go, but I'm not blowing out windows. I'm not doing any of those things. So, it's a gentle footprint on the area."

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is expanding its fleet of high-water rescue vehicles from one to four. It is buying three remanufactured military vehicles for $280,500. Those can typically navigate 30 to 42 inches of water.

Information from St. Pete Catalyst was used in this report.

Big tire
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
A close look at the 6-foot-tall tires of the Sherp vehicles.

Weather FloodingHurricane Milton2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
