Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms, not a threat to land

The 12th named storm of this 2025 hurricane season was officially named on Monday, October 13. Lorenzo is a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds estimated at 50 mph, and it’s located in the central Atlantic between Africa and the Caribbean.

Climatology of the number of storms by date for the Atlantic hurricane season.



Lorenzo is expected to make a turn on Tuesday toward the north, staying over the open waters of the Atlantic. This storm does not pose a direct or indirect threat to the Caribbean or the United States. This system will remain over the central open Atlantic waters and could eventually, by late this week into the weekend, approach the southern portion of the Azores Islands.

We are 2 days behind average for the 12th named storm of the season.

And 4 hurricanes have developed up to October 13, putting us behind schedule for the average number of hurricanes to date.

Nor'easter and cold front exiting the U.S.

We have a strong front exiting the United States, which will help nudge Lorenzo out to sea. The high-pressure system is also so weak and stationed over the eastern Atlantic, allowing Lorenzo to turn north without impacting the U.S. We continue to monitor the tropic. So far this week, we do not expect any additional tropical development.