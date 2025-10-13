USF St. Petersburg chancellor Christian Hardigree takes reigns at Texas A&M-Victoria

Christian Hardigree, regional chancellor of the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus, announced Friday she will resign and become president of Texas A&M University-Victoria.

Her last day will be Nov. 3. Interim leadership plans have not been announced by USF.

“Serving as your regional chancellor has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Hardigree said in a statement. “It has been my dream to serve as a university president. When Texas A&M University-Victoria offered me this opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up.”

During her 3½ years at USF St. Petersburg, Hardigree increased enrollment by 26 percent, to nearly 4,500, expanded research opportunities and introduced new academic programs, including a nursing bachelor’s program set to begin in 2026. She also launched a national initiative supporting first-generation college students called First Gen Forward.

Under her leadership, the campus also secured significant funding from state and federal sources. Highlights include $34.3 million for the Environmental and Oceanographic Sciences Research and Teaching Facility, $7.5 million for a new Office of Veterans Success and $3.5 million toward the Trafficking in Persons Risk to Resilience Lab.

“You have become like family to me, and I will never forget the people I have met here," Hardigree said in the statement. "The impact of our collective work will continue to be felt for years to come.”

In Victoria, she takes over a campus of about 3,000 students that became part of the Texas A&M University system on Sept. 1. The school, located in Southeast Texas, had been part of the University of Houston since 1973 but transitioned to better align its academic offerings with regional workforce needs, particularly in petrochemicals, manufacturing and agriculture.

“This is a pivotal moment for the university, and I am inspired by its mission to advance academic excellence, foster student success, and serve as a catalyst for opportunity and economic growth across South Texas," Hardigree said in a statement from her new school.

Before coming to St. Petersburg, Hardigree served as the founding dean of the School of Hospitality at Metropolitan State University of Denver and founding director of the School of Culinary Sustainability & Hospitality at Kennesaw State University outside Atlanta.

“Dr. Hardigree has led complex organizations, raised resources and translated strategy into results,” said Glenn Hegar, chancellor of the Texas A&M system. “She understands how to build strong partnerships with local employers and educators, and she shares our commitment to delivering high-value degrees that open doors for Texas families."

Hardigree was hired by USF in May 2022 to replace Martin Tadlock, who stepped down as region chancellor after five years to return to teaching in the USF College of Education.