Strongest Atlantic hurricane to ever hit land: Melissa, with 185 mph sustained winds at landfall

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28 around 1 p.m. as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph—the strongest Atlantic hurricane at landfall.

Melissa has officially made landfall around 1 p.m. Eastern Time near New Hope, Jamaica. It is officially the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Atlantic on record. Barometric pressure was at 892 millibars, and the maximum sustained was at 185 mph.

Melissa is moving north-northeast at 9 mph and will continue to accelerate as it moves over Jamaica and makes a second landfall in southern Cuba early Wednesday. Melissa is likely to reach Cuba as a Category 4 hurricane after traversing the mountains of Jamaica.

3 p.m. advisory by the National Hurricane Center.

Some images have emerged from Jamaica of life-threatening landslides and torrential downpours, especially in the extreme eastern portion of the island. Hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles from its center, while tropical storm-force winds extend over 150 miles from the center.

Although Kingston, Jamaica's most populous area, will likely not experience sustained hurricane winds. They will experience tropical storms, force winds, and extremely heavy downpours. Life-threatening flash floods are likely.
