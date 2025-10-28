© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Take a stroll through the country's 'best city park' in downtown Lakeland

WUSF | By Sky Lebron,
Helen "Han" Ly
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
The Canopy Walk at Bonnet Springs Park
Sky Lebron
/
WUSF
The Canopy Walk at Bonnet Springs Park

Bonnet Springs Park was voted the best city park in 2025 by USA Today. WUSF's Sky Lebron headed to Lakeland to find out what makes this park special.

Sometimes it's nice to get out into nature to relax and forget all your problems for a bit. If you're planning a short getaway, Bonnet Springs Park is a really cool option.

The park is located just outside of downtown Lakeland. This 168-acre treasure is topping the list of urban pockets of nature across the country. According to USA Today, it was voted the best city park in 2025.

"I like Bonnet Springs Park because of the sense of escapism," said Bonnet Springs Park CEO Josh Henderson. "We're two or three minutes from downtown Lakeland, but the topography of the land, the plantings and the overall design of the park, it just offers a chance to get away and not be in a city, which is really neat."

ALSO READ: Bonnet Springs named best park in national poll

Even the rolling hills have a backstory — they are a creative solution to the site's industrial past. The land was built, then covered with netting and arsenic-free soils, transformed into the hills.

"That was the number one attraction of grand opening for the young children. [They] was just rolling down the hills all day. It was so much fun to watch," Henderson said.

30-foot-wide owl named Mabel
Sky Lebron
/
WUSF
Mabel — A 30-foot-wide sculpture of a Florida native burrowing owl

Bonnet Springs Park offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore the Florida Children's Museum, a cafe, a nature center, a butterfly house, and even a giant 30-foot-wide owl modeled after a burrowing owl. They named her Mabel.

Bonnet Springs Park is home to a 500-square-foot kids' tree house. There is also a lagoon stream that runs through the park where visitors can dip their feet in, and the Canopy Walk for them to wander around the treetops when they're looking over the park.

Perhaps the most surprising is the rooftop bar, which Henderson proudly claimed to have the best sunset in Lakeland.

"There's a lot of great parks and rec facilities in Lakeland and surrounding Polk County, so we didn't need to replicate those," Henderson said. " [Bonnet Springs Park] is unlike any other park in the Central Florida region."

AgAmerican Heritage Gardens
Sky Lebron
/
WUSF
AgAmerican Heritage Gardens

Whether it's a family outing, a casual date, or a solo retreat, Bonnet Springs Park has become a destination that captures the beauty of nature — and maybe brings the childhood whimsy back.

This story first aired on The Bay Blend, WUSF's daily podcast.
Tags
Arts / Culture LakelandParks
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Helen "Han" Ly
Helen Ly is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital/Social News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Helen "Han" Ly
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now