UNF poll finds Floridians oppose removing child vaccine mandates, split on property tax changes

A new poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion research lab asked Floridians several questions about hot-button policy issues in Florida.

The poll found 49% of respondents supported getting rid of property taxes. Governor Ron DeSantis has been pushing to put the issue before voters in 2026. But the poll shows support well below the 60% threshold needed to pass a ballot initiative required to make the change. And the people sampled in the poll overrepresent the number of homeowners in the state, with the issue performing even worse among renters.

Governor Ron DeSantis is also pushing to end all child vaccine mandates this legislative session. The poll found 63% of Floridians oppose removing all mandates, with 4 in 5 Democrats opposing the move, and Republicans about 50/50 on the issue.

The survey also asked participants what issues they find are the most pressing in Florida. Housing costs, property insurance, property taxes and the economy were the top four issues.

