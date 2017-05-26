© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

Deadly Drug "Grey Death" Hits Florida

authorBy Peter Haden
publishedDateHeading May 26, 2017 at 8:23 AM EDT
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

Law enforcement officials are warning of a deadly new drug hitting South Florida streets called “grey death.”

It’s actually a mixture of several opioid drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and elephant tranquilizer. It looks like concrete mixing powder and is linked to fatal overdoses in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community. The mixture has the potential to kill just by getting it on your skin. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has ordered special gear for deputies that may encounter the drug.

Grey Death is the latest in a constantly evolving opioid black market.

Justin Miller is with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Miami Division.

“That’s really a big reason why this drug crisis is different than other drug crisis we’ve seen,” Miller said. “It is because we’re seeing new drugs constantly. And we’re having to adjust accordingly to that.”

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

Copyright 2017 Health News Florida
tagsHeading
Health News Florida Drug Overdoses
Peter Haden
Peter Haden is an award-winning investigative reporter and photographer currently working with The Center for Investigative Reporting. His stories are featured in media outlets around the world including NPR, CNN en Español, ECTV Ukraine, USA Today, Qatar Gulf Times, and the Malaysia Star.
seeStoriesBy
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now