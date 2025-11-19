© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Greetings from Yimianpo, China, where artisans carve Russian nesting dolls

By John Ruwitch
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:27 PM EST
John Ruwitch
/
NPR

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

Matryoshka dolls are a Russian folk art tradition dating back over a century. These hollow wooden figurines, shaped like squat bowling pins and painted ornately, come in sets that nest neatly one inside another.

On a recent visit to northeastern China, I learned that many nesting dolls are made in one small township here — Yimianpo. It's about 125 miles from the border with Russia.

In the late 19th century, when the Russian Empire started building rail lines to expand eastward, Yimianpo was a key stop. The matryoshka — or tao wa, as they're called in China — followed. 

A workshop owner invited me into his carving shop. There, amid thigh-high piles of wood shavings, I watched an artisan hammer a block of linden wood from a nearby forest onto a lathe. Wielding gouges and chisels that looked like diabolical fire pokers, he shaped the wood into a rounded silhouette. Then he carved another. And another.

See more photos from around the world:

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
US / WorldNPR Top Stories
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now