New poll shows property owners want to see reform of HOA's. They don't want them abolished

With Florida legislators considering the elimination of Homeowners Associations, HOA's, a new poll shows that 80% of residents approve of having an HOA.

"This poll makes it crystal clear: Floridians increasingly value their HOAs and the quality of life they provide," Mark Anderson, the Executive Director of the Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies , said in a statement.

"Although the idea of abolishing HOAs may have made a few headlines, these numbers reflect a very different reality for the people who live in them," Anderson said. "Homeowners see their HOAs as essential to maintaining property values, resolving disputes, and keeping taxes low."

The poll results come amid increasing calls from state legislators to completely undo the HOA system.

In August, Miami Republican state Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, in a social media post, said he was "seriously considering legislation to repeal Homeowner Associations."

The next legislative session begins Jan. 13.

A slew of bills were filed last year due to an outcry from some homeowners across the state regarding HOA's.

Porras, himself, got a Homeowners Association Bill of Rights passed two years ago with the intent of improving oversight over HOA's.

The latest poll of 1,000 Florida homeowners in early October found that 73% believe that reforming the current system "is the right fix for bad actors."

It also shows that over 70% of respondents agree that the removal of HOA's would only bring issues such as neighbor disputes, and an absence of those responsible for maintenance of common areas or protecting property values.

More than three-fourths believe that an HOA ban "would force local taxpayers to cover roads, drainage, and amenities now paid for by associations."

Porras has said that there are alternatives to HOA's that could be cheaper for homeowners that may see local government getting involved or residents using private clubs.

