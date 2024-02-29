Couples in the kitchen: Darren and Danessa Domingo

Listen to the episode

This week we’re wrapping up our Couples in the Kitchen series with Darren and Danessa Domingo. The couple are the influencers behind the popular Instagram handle Food People Luv, in which they explore Tampa Bay’s diverse cultural cuisines.

Darren’s family is Filipino, and Danessa’s is Haitian. In this conversation, they discuss the foods they grew up eating, how a mission trip led to love and their favorite date night spots.