Couples in the kitchen: Darren and Danessa Domingo
They are the influencers behind the Instagram handle Food People Luv [LOVE].
This week we're wrapping up our Couples in the Kitchen series with Darren and Danessa Domingo. The couple explore Tampa Bay's diverse cultural cuisines.
Darren’s family is Filipino, and Danessa’s is Haitian. In this conversation, they discuss the foods they grew up eating, how a mission trip led to love and their favorite date night spots.