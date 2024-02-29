© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Couples in the kitchen: Darren and Danessa Domingo

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:54 AM EST
Black man and woman holding hands and smiling into the camera with pink flowers in the background

They are the influencers behind the Instagram handle Food People Luv [LOVE].

Listen to the episode

This week we’re wrapping up our Couples in the Kitchen series with Darren and Danessa Domingo. The couple are the influencers behind the popular Instagram handle Food People Luv, in which they explore Tampa Bay’s diverse cultural cuisines.

Darren’s family is Filipino, and Danessa’s is Haitian. In this conversation, they discuss the foods they grew up eating, how a mission trip led to love and their favorite date night spots.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastInstagram
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now