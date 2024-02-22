Couples in the Kitchen: Bryce Hudson and Ryan Ahmann

Listen to the episode

This week, we’re continuing our Couples in the Kitchen series with the pair who inspired the series. By day, Bryce Hudson is an artist and his husband, Ryan Ahmann, is a real estate agent. But at dinnertime, the couple turn into gourmet chefs, spending hours cooking together and posting the mouthwatering photos on social media.

Dalia sat down with Bryce and Ryan in the dining room of their century-old St. Petersburg home. They share why cooking elaborate meals is one of their favorite ways to spend time together. Bryce also gives Dalia a tour of their impressive garden.