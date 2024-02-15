Couples in the kitchen: Melissa Santell and Bryce Bonsack

Listen to this episode

This week, we’re continuing our Couples in the Kitchen series with the ultimate foodie couple. Melissa Santell is a well-known Tampa food photographer, culinary marketing consultant and host of the podcast Sunday Sauce. Her boyfriend, Bryce Bonsack, is chef/owner of the Michelin-starred Rocca Italian Restaurant in Tampa Heights.

Dalia sat down with Melisssa and Bryce in their living room to learn about the elaborate meal they cooked together on their first date, what they ate as kids and advice for hosting a dinner party.