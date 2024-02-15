Couples in the kitchen: Melissa Santell and Bryce Bonsack

Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
This week, we’re continuing our Couples in the Kitchen series with the ultimate foodie couple. Melissa Santell is a well-known Tampa food photographer, culinary marketing consultant and host of the podcast Sunday Sauce. Her boyfriend, Bryce Bonsack, is chef/owner of the Michelin-starred Rocca Italian Restaurant in Tampa Heights.
Dalia sat down with Melisssa and Bryce in their living room to learn about the elaborate meal they cooked together on their first date, what they ate as kids and advice for hosting a dinner party.