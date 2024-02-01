Couples in the kitchen: Robert and Alexandria Ebron

Listen to the episode

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we’re kicking off a series we’re calling Couples in the Kitchen. Each week this month, we’ll introduce you to a Florida foodie couple you oughta know. You’ll meet folks from the food world who are dating, married or engaged, from influencers to home cooks to professional chefs.

First up: The Zest’s own Alexandria Ebron. As brand manager for the podcast, Alex handles the website and social media. She also has a food, fashion and lifestyle blog called, The Frugalista Life. Alex’s husband, Robert Ebron, is an accomplished home cook.

The Ebrons recently joined Dalia in the studio for a conversation about the role food plays in their relationship. Alex recalls how being a hungry college student led to her meeting her future husband, Robert shares his favorite foods to cook at home for the two of them, and they each suggest a couple with whom they’d love to dine.