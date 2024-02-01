© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Couples in the kitchen: Robert and Alexandria Ebron

Love is in the air, just in time for Valentine's Day, as The Zest Podcast kicks off a monthlong series called Couples in the Kitchen. Robert and Alexandria Ebron talk about the role food plays in their relationship.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we’re kicking off a series we’re calling Couples in the Kitchen. Each week this month, we’ll introduce you to a Florida foodie couple you oughta know. You’ll meet folks from the food world who are dating, married or engaged, from influencers to home cooks to professional chefs.

First up: The Zest’s own Alexandria Ebron. As brand manager for the podcast, Alex handles the website and social media. She also has a food, fashion and lifestyle blog called, The Frugalista Life. Alex’s husband, Robert Ebron, is an accomplished home cook.

The Ebrons recently joined Dalia in the studio for a conversation about the role food plays in their relationship. Alex recalls how being a hungry college student led to her meeting her future husband, Robert shares his favorite foods to cook at home for the two of them, and they each suggest a couple with whom they’d love to dine.
