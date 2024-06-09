A Pride event for older LGBTQ+ Floridians draws hundreds in Sarasota
The second year of Silver Pride in Sarasota by Project Pride SRQ, Senior Friendship Centers, and Golden Girls Solutions drew more than 700 attendees, most of whom were 50 or older.
This year’s Silver Pride event at the Sarasota Senior Friendship Center attracted more than 700 attendees, most of whom were 50 or older — the target audience of the event.
The event aims to address the unique needs of aging members of the LGBTQ+ community and foster community for the older population during a month that largely caters to younger queer people.
Attendees enjoyed drag performances, vendors and organizations that offer resources to older LGBTQ+ Floridians, as well as a special celebration of couples who have been together for decades.
Last year’s Silver Pride event drew about 500 people, and garnered Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers an honorable mention in the 2023 Programs of Excellence “Modernizing Senior Centers Innovation” category from the National Institute of Center Centers.
Know a queer elder in the greater Tampa Bay region with an interesting story to tell? Or are you a queer elder who would like to be interviewed for WUSF’s Queer Elders series? Click here to share your information with a reporter.