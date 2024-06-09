© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
white haired caucasian adult woman with lgbt flag, diversity concept
Queer Elders
When the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides crisis support to LGBTQ+ youth, asked young people what brings them joy, some of their answers included “Happy LGBT Elders,” “Queer role models” and “Learning I’m not alone." A number of proposed anti-LGTBQ bills has many younger queer people on edge, and we hope to highlight individuals they can look up to and see themselves becoming in this occasional series.

A Pride event for older LGBTQ+ Floridians draws hundreds in Sarasota

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published June 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Dame Lindsay Carlton-Cline was one of the performers Saturday at the Silver Pride event organized by Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota.
1 of 15  — Silver Pride14
Dame Lindsay Carlton-Cline was one of the performers Saturday at the Silver Pride event organized by Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Dame Lindsay Carlton-Cline was one of the performers Saturday at the Silver Pride event organized by Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota.
2 of 15  — Silver Pride15
Dame Lindsay Carlton-Cline was one of the performers Saturday at the Silver Pride event organized by Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
India Miller gave attendees of the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota an opportunity to ask her any questions they had about her lived experience as a transgender woman.
3 of 15  — Silver Pride2
India Miller gave attendees of the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota an opportunity to ask her any questions they had about her lived experience as a transgender woman.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
India Miller has a discussion with an attendee of the Silver Pride event in Sarasota on June 8, 2024. She offered to answer questions about her experience as a trans woman to anyone who attended the event.
4 of 15  — Silver Pride11
India Miller has a discussion with an attendee of the Silver Pride event in Sarasota on June 8, 2024. She offered to answer questions about her experience as a trans woman. to anyone who attended the event.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Two dancers from the LGBTQ+-inclusive Azara Ballet in Sarasota performed at the Senior Friendship Center on June 8, 2024 for this year's Silver Pride event.
5 of 15  — Silver Pride12
Two dancers from the LGBTQ+-inclusive Azara Ballet in Sarasota performed at the Senior Friendship Center on June 8, 2024 for this year's Silver Pride event.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Grandma Pearl performs Saturday nights at the Purple Rhino in Sarasota. She was one of hundreds of older LGBTQ+ people who attended the Silver Pride event on June 8, 2024 in Sarasota.
6 of 15  — Silver Pride3
Grandma Pearl performs Saturday nights at the Purple Rhino in Sarasota. She was one of hundreds of older LGBTQ+ people who attended the Silver Pride event on June 8, 2024 in Sarasota.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Two dancers from the LGBTQ+-inclusive Azara Ballet in Sarasota share a kiss during a performance at the Senior Friendship Center on June 8, 2024 for this year's Silver Pride event.
7 of 15  — Silver Pride13
Two dancers from the LGBTQ+-inclusive Azara Ballet in Sarasota share a kiss during a performance at the Senior Friendship Center on June 8, 2024 for this year's Silver Pride event.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Tom Edwards, an out gay man and member of the Sarasota County School Board, was one of the speakers at the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota.
8 of 15  — Silver Pride10
Tom Edwards, an out gay man and member of the Sarasota County School Board, was one of the speakers at the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Silver Pride 2024 was organized by Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota. The second annual event drew more than 700 attendees, most of whom were older members of the LGBTQ+ community.
9 of 15  — Silver Pride8
Silver Pride 2024 was organized by Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota. The second annual event drew more than 700 attendees, most of whom were older members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A room inside the Senior Friendship Center showcased a timeline of LGBTQ+ history and key members of the community during the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota.
10 of 15  — Silver Pride9
A room inside the Senior Friendship Center showcased a timeline of LGBTQ+ history and key members of the community during the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Attendees of the Silver Pride event in Sarasota on June 8, 2024 hopped on a trolley to do a "victory lap" along Main Street.
11 of 15  — Silver Pride6
Attendees of the Silver Pride event in Sarasota on June 8, 2024 hopped on a trolley to do a "victory lap" along Main Street.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Dozens of vendors and organizations set up booths at the Silver Pride event in Sarasota on June 8, 2024. Many of them offered services tailored to LGBTQ+ seniors that included information on assisted living, health care paperwork for partners, queer-friendly churches, and more.
12 of 15  — Silver Pride7
Dozens of vendors and organizations set up booths at the Silver Pride event in Sarasota on June 8, 2024. Many of them offered services tailored to LGBTQ+ seniors that included information on assisted living, health care paperwork for partners, queer-friendly churches, and more.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Darcel Stevens was one of the drag performers on June 8, 2024 at the Friendship Senior Center in Sarasota for this year's Silver Pride event. She reminded younger folks in the crowd that many in attendance paved the way for them to be themselves today.
13 of 15  — Silver Pride4
Darcel Stevens was one of the drag performers on June 8, 2024 at the Friendship Senior Center in Sarasota for this year's Silver Pride event. She reminded younger folks in the crowd that many in attendance paved the way for them to be themselves today.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Grandma Pearl tips drag performer Darcel Stevens at the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota.
14 of 15  — Silver Pride5
Grandma Pearl tips drag performer Darcel Stevens at the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event in Sarasota.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Jason Champion, president of Project Pride SRQ in Sarasota, announces raffle winners at the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event at the Senior Friendship Center.
15 of 15  — Silver Pride1
Jason Champion, president of Project Pride SRQ in Sarasota, announces raffle winners at the June 8, 2024 Silver Pride event at the Senior Friendship Center.
Daylina Miller / WUSF

The second year of Silver Pride in Sarasota by Project Pride SRQ, Senior Friendship Centers, and Golden Girls Solutions drew more than 700 attendees, most of whom were 50 or older.

This year’s Silver Pride event at the Sarasota Senior Friendship Center attracted more than 700 attendees, most of whom were 50 or older — the target audience of the event.

The event aims to address the unique needs of aging members of the LGBTQ+ community and foster community for the older population during a month that largely caters to younger queer people.

Attendees enjoyed drag performances, vendors and organizations that offer resources to older LGBTQ+ Floridians, as well as a special celebration of couples who have been together for decades.

Last year’s Silver Pride event drew about 500 people, and garnered Project Pride SRQ and Senior Friendship Centers an honorable mention in the 2023 Programs of Excellence “Modernizing Senior Centers Innovation” category from the National Institute of Center Centers.

Know a queer elder in the greater Tampa Bay region with an interesting story to tell? Or are you a queer elder who would like to be interviewed for WUSF’s Queer Elders series? Click here to share your information with a reporter.
Arts / Culture LGBTQQueer JoyPride MonthSeniors
Daylina Miller
I took my first photography class when I was 11. My stepmom begged a local group to let me into the adults-only class, and armed with a 35 mm disposable camera, I started my journey toward multimedia journalism.
