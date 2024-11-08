How to celebrate Veterans Day across the Tampa Bay area

Veterans Day is observed every hear to honor American military veterans and victims, and this year, it takes place on Monday, Nov. 11.

Throughout the weekend and into Monday, the Tampa Bay community is hosting various parades to salute veterans.

Here's a list of several events — including parades and other gatherings — to honor service members across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Here's a list:

16th Annual Veterans Day Parade: The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital is hosting an annual parade Saturday at 9 a.m. on the hospital main campus at 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., on Richard Silver Way. This year's parade participants include 1st US Volunteer Cavalry Rough Riders, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, Santa's Drill Team, and a fly-over by the U.S. Air Force featuring the KC-135 Stratotanker, aerial refueling tanker aircraft. High school bands and Junior ROTC units are among the others participating.

Annual Veterans Day Parade: The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday at 10 a.m. in downtown Sarasota. The parade will start at Main Street and Osprey Avenue and conclude at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, located at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. honoring all military veterans. The keynote speaker is Lt. Col. Erica Stone Gregory. an Air Force Academy graduate. The parade will include band performances from Sarasota Military Academy, Sarasota High School, Riverview High School, and Booker High School.

Veterans’ Day Celebration: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Navy Federal Credit Union expand military annual pass to honor veterans. From Friday to Monday, the park will be hosting special events to recognize veterans for their service, including a live band and a special recording of the national anthem, which will accompany the raising of the American flag along with the flags representing all branches of the military.

Clearwater Patriot Fest: The Clearwater Patriot Fest returns on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Coachman Park. Attendees will enjoy the Battle of the Bands, featuring high schools from Clearwater and Seminole, as well as the vibrant Market Marie, with over 150 local businesses and vendors offering food, crafts, and fun. The first 100 veterans who meet hurricane relief qualification can receive a $100 grant onsite.

Keel Farms Veterans Day Celebration: Keel Farms Plant City thanks all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with a complimentary lunch meal and beverage on Monday at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Proof of service includes U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), DD214 and citation or commendation. Limit 1 meal and 1 beverage per U.S. veteran or active-duty military.

Annual Veterans Day Ceremony: The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is hosting an annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. The event will take place on the C.W.Y. VA Medical Center Campus (10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines, 33744) in the Veterans Courtyard.