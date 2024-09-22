For these disabled vets, surfing, sailing and kayaking are part of their rehab

More than 100 veterans from 22 states were in San Diego recently for the Department of Veterans Affairs National Summer Sports Clinic.

It's one of several VA events around the country each year for veterans with disabilities. There's an application process, and veterans are selected based on where they are in their rehabilitation programs, the VA said.

The goal is to expose veterans to several adaptive sports and activities so that they incorporate fitness into their lives, said VA Undersecretary for Health Shereef Elnahal.

"We have an incredible crew of folks who know how to train veterans in these events," Elnahal said while attending an adaptive surfing session at La Jolla Shores Beach. "And really what we try to do is live the principle that disability does not mean inability."

All the veterans participated in each event — surfing, cycling, kayaking and a gym workout.

Demond Wilson of Vallejo, California, left the Marines in 2000. Ten years ago, he was injured and became paralyzed. He said weightlifting was the most difficult event for him.

"It's a good workout," Wilson said. "They put us through a lot of reps, and I'm not used to always going out to exercise and getting around. So being able to get out there and lift weight ... and learn a whole exercise program and take home ... has been a real good experience for me."

He said kayaking was one of his favorite sports, and one he and his four children have enjoyed together since coming to the clinic last year.

"I'm able to actually be strong enough to get out with my kids — we're able to get out and we can actually go kayaking together as a group," Wilson said. "They help me out, and I'm able to tell them exact me what I need and where I need straps and things like that."

Mike Damron / KPBS Navy veteran Paula Fluellen works out at Invictus Fitness in San Diego as part of the VA's Summer Sports Clinic.

VA spokesperson Damian McGee said no one talks about what they can't do during the weeklong event.

"Some of them have have various injuries and, depending on where they're from and who they're around, you know, maybe they are told they can't do things," McGee said. "But here we don't focus on limitations. We don't focus on what people can't do. We only focus on what they're capable of and how far that can go."

The VA said about 300 staff and volunteers helped during the week.

McGee said the sports clinic also helps staff from across the country.

"One of the great things about this is not only are (staff) helping veterans experience certain things here, but they can take some of this back to their hometowns, back to their own clinics," McGee said.

At Invictus Fitness in San Diego, veterans were put through hours of circuit training with Navy veteran Alec Zirkenbach, the founder of the Adaptive Training Academy, which trains fitness instructors on how to work with people with disabilities.

Zirkenbach calls it "functional fitness."

"Functional fitness utilizes movements that you do in everyday life," he said. "Squats, hinges for picking things up, putting things down, pushing, pulling, pressing — all the basic movements your body is meant to do."

Paula Fluellen, a Navy veteran from Atlanta, said the week was about more than just getting active.

"The experience to me was one of a kind," she said. "This is me stepping outside of my comfort zone, and I truly enjoyed it."

The VA runs six adaptive clinics each year. In addition to the summer event, there's also one for winter sports, athletes 55 and older, wheelchair games, and a spring creative arts festival.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans.

Copyright 2024 American Homefront Project

