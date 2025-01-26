© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Photos: Thousands converge on Tampa for the 2025 Gasparilla parade

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 26, 2025 at 1:52 PM EST
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving along a parade route
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.

Last week's brutal cold gave way to a pleasant afternoon Saturday, just in time for Tampa's annual Gasparilla pirate invasion.

And while it started out chilly, the thousands of people who converged on downtown Tampa were treated to sunny skies and warmer temperatures as the parade made its way along Bayshore Boulevard.

It all started when the pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla sailed into Garrison Channel to demand the keys to the city, the same way it's been done for over a century.

Of course, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor refused to relent, setting the stage for the parade and celebration.

After concerns about safety following the terror attack in New Orleans, Tampa stepped up security, with thousands of officers from state, local and federal agencies contributing to enforcement.

Following the parade, police announced they made nine arrests on misdemeanor counts, along with three felony arrests and three on charges of boating while intoxicated.

Here are just a few scenes from Tampa's signature event.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at a podium with people dressed like pirates in the background
1 of 28  — Gasparilla Jane Castor 012525
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor greets the pirates of Ye Olde Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla to kick off the festivities on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A pirate ship sailing left in the water
2 of 28  — Gasparilla Jose Gaspar Ship 012525
The Jose Gaspar ship makes its way toward the Tampa Convention Center during the Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
An older woman leaning against a metal guard rail along a parade route
3 of 28  — Gasparilla 012525
The Gasparilla parade attracted thousands of all ages on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
4 of 28  — Gasparilla4_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
5 of 28  — Gasparilla5_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
6 of 28  — Gasparilla26_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
7 of 28  — Gasparilla27_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Tuba players in a high school band wearing yellow and black uniforms during a parade
8 of 28  — Gasparilla Blake High Band 012525
The Blake High School band performs during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Woman in a green sweater sitting at the back of a white convertible holding beads
9 of 28  — Gasparilla Rhea Law 012525
University of South Florida President Rhea Law prepares to throw beads to the crowd during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
10 of 28  — Gasparilla3_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
11 of 28  — Gasparilla7_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
12 of 28  — Gasparilla6_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
13 of 28  — Gasparilla9_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
14 of 28  — Gasparilla8_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
15 of 28  — Gasparilla19_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Two firemen wearing beads and smiling into the camera along a parade route
16 of 28  — Gasparilla Firemen 012525
Firefighters got in on the pirate spirit during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
17 of 28  — Gasparilla22_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
18 of 28  — Gasparilla23_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
19 of 28  — Gasparilla24_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
20 of 28  — Gasparilla20_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
21 of 28  — Gasparilla21_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A crowd of people dressed in pirate costumes smiling and waving their hands along a parade route
22 of 28  — Gasparilla10_CityofTampa_012525.jpg
Thousands converged on Tampa for the annual Gasparilla pirate invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A man in a red pirate outfit and wearing beads smiling into the camera along a parade route
23 of 28  — Gasparilla 012525
It was pirates galore as the Gasparilla parade made its way down Bayshore Boulevard on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
A parade float has a skull and eyepatch, with smoke coming out of its mouth
24 of 28  — Gasparilla 012525
Pirate imagery was everywhere along the Bayshore Boulevard parade route during the Gasparilla invasion on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Women at the top of a parade float throwing beads
25 of 28  — Gasparilla 012525
Beads were aplenty during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Woman in a yellow and blue costume holding a string of beads
26 of 28  — Gasparilla 012525
Beads were aplenty during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Men playing drums and wearing red Bucs jerseys walking along a parade route
27 of 28  — Gasparilla 012525
Drummers make their way down Bayshore Boulevard during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Two men wearing blue Rough Riders uniforms and brown hats wearing pirate beads and smiling into the camera
28 of 28  — Gasparilla Rough Riders 012525
Tampa's Rough Riders were represented at the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 25, 2025.
City of Tampa / Courtesy

