Photos: Thousands converge on Tampa for the 2025 Gasparilla parade

Last week's brutal cold gave way to a pleasant afternoon Saturday, just in time for Tampa's annual Gasparilla pirate invasion.

And while it started out chilly, the thousands of people who converged on downtown Tampa were treated to sunny skies and warmer temperatures as the parade made its way along Bayshore Boulevard.

It all started when the pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla sailed into Garrison Channel to demand the keys to the city, the same way it's been done for over a century.

Of course, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor refused to relent, setting the stage for the parade and celebration.

After concerns about safety following the terror attack in New Orleans, Tampa stepped up security, with thousands of officers from state, local and federal agencies contributing to enforcement.

Following the parade, police announced they made nine arrests on misdemeanor counts, along with three felony arrests and three on charges of boating while intoxicated.

Here are just a few scenes from Tampa's signature event.