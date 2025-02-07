© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sant'Yago Illuminated Knight Parade is expected to draw thousands to Ybor City

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 7, 2025 at 12:18 PM EST
A large crowd gathered in front of Centro Ybor
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Thousands are expected to attend the Illuminated Knight Parade along Seventh Avenue in Ybor City on Feb. 8, 2025.

Heavy traffic is expected in and around downtown Tampa on Saturday with other events taking place along with the parade, which begins at 7 p.m.

The latest Gasparilla-related event in Tampa is expected to attract tens of thousands of people to Ybor City on Saturday night.

The Krewe of Sant'Yago Illuminated Knight Parade will make its way down East Seventh Avenue beginning at 7 p.m.

The roadway — and several adjacent side streets — will be closed to traffic starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, and city officials say police will be on hand to direct traffic and monitor the parade route.

It's one of several events that will take place in and near downtown and could cause some traffic backups:

  • Ybor City Saturday Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Chinese New Year Festival at Straz Center, 2 p.m.
  • AMA Supercross Championship at Raymond James Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
  • Mary J. Blige and Ne-Yo concert at Amalie Arena, 7 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay Sun soccer vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at Blake High School, 7 p.m.
  • "Nickel Boys" screening at Tampa Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Other Gasparilla-related events are planned in the next month, including:

  • Feb. 22-23: Gasparilla Distance Classic, Bayshore Boulevard and downtown
  • March 1-2: Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, Julian B. Lane Park
  • March 27-30: Gasparilla International Film Festival, Tampa Theatre
Map shows a parade route
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy

Officials suggest using alternate transportation, including the free TECO Streetcar, DASH or other ride-sharing services, or rentable scooters.
