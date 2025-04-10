© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF's Wake Up Call
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Sunshine State Vanilla’s Stephanie Webb spills the beans on Florida Vanilla Symposium

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:12 PM EDT
A picture of a vanilla plant on a wood table

Stephanie Webb, owner of Sunshine State Vanilla and organizer of the inaugural Florida Vanilla Symposium, explains why more Florida farmers are planting vanilla plants.

Listen to the episode

A few weeks ago here on the pod, Chef Justin Timineri of Fresh From Florida told us about some of his favorite trending agricultural products coming out of the Sunshine State. One in particular caught our attention: vanilla.

You can almost smell it, can’t you? That warm, sweet, comforting scent that reminds you of baking chocolate chip cookies or lighting your favorite candle.

Stephanie Webb knows the aroma all too well. As the founder and owner of Sunshine State Vanilla, she cultivates and sells vanilla plants grown on a farm on Pine Island in Lee County. She also has a line of vanilla-scented kitchen and bath products.

Predominantly grown in Africa and South America, vanilla is starting to flourish here Florida, thanks to folks like Stephanie and her partners, which include local farmers and researchers.

The Zest team recently met up with Stephanie. In our conversation, she shares what led to her interest in vanilla, why the plant’s beans are so expensive and her favorite sweet and savory ways to cook with vanilla.

Stephanie also explains why Florida is a perfect place to grow vanilla plants—and to host the inaugural Florida Vanilla Symposium, which takes place this Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Fallen Oak Farms in Valrico. It’s open to the public.

Thanks to Kenya Woodard for suggesting this episode. If you’d like to suggest a Zest guest, email us at: info@thezestpodcast.com
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastFoodFarmers
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
