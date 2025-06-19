© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Juneteenth Freedom Feast with the Fun Foodie Mama

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published June 19, 2025 at 7:08 AM EDT
Black woman wearing an orange apron, surrounded by three children. They're in an auditorium, standing behind a table with books and treats

Learn about the food traditions that surround Juneteenth. Kiva Williams, of Wesley Chapel, discusses the origins of the holiday and her favorite celebratory foods and drinks.

Listen to the episode

Juneteenth—June 19—commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It became a federal holiday in 2021, but early celebrations date back to the 1860s.

Today, Americans observe Juneteenth with festivals, family and of course, food. So we invited influencer Kiva Williams, a.k.a. the Fun Foodie Mama, to share some of her favorite Juneteenth culinary traditions.

In this conversation, the Wesley Chapel resident and founder of Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation explains the origins of Juneteenth. She also shares her celebratory foods and drinks, and recommends Juneteenth events to attend and offers advice on how everyone can enjoy the holiday, regardless of race.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
