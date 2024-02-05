Black business leaders can get scholarships to Florida Technical College

The African American Chamber of Commerce Central Florida is looking for an aspiring or established Black business leader to give a full-ride scholarship to Florida Technical College.

This will be the second time the chamber offers a Black business leader a full-ride scholarship to pursue a bachelors in business administration at Florida Technical College.

Tanisha Nunn Gary is the president of the chamber.

She said the goal is to support Black business owners by giving them the high-quality education they need to be successful.

“Oftentimes Black entrepreneurs start businesses at higher rates than other groups. But unfortunately, many of them find it more difficult to grow. And we see that just 4% of Black businesses are still open after three and a half years," Nunn Gary said.

She said whether it's continuing education, or a full-time degree, business leaders should never stop learning.

“I believe that it's crucial that we should always try to learn, develop and grow no matter where you are in your business, whether you're a startup, or if you've been, you know, established for some time.”

The program will pay for one successful applicant to get their bachelors in business at Florida Technical College, worth over $61,000 dollars, and will provide them with a free laptop and other support.

In order to qualify you must:



Be the founder or co-founder of a local or online business

Demonstrate leadership and commitment to the community

Be a United States citizen

Be able to communicate and engage in English

Must have a high school diploma or GED

Eligible applicants include Black & African American residents

Must submit a 3-minute (or less) video detailing your contributions to the community and how a degree would help further your career



Learn more about the degree here:

Applications are due February 12th. Apply here.

