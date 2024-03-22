Some Florida universities are pushing back enrollment deadlines because of FAFSA delays

An overhaul of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — or FAFSA — has caused delays in the process that determines how much money students can get to pay for college.

As a result, some colleges and universities are pushing back their enrollment deadlines as they wait for the FAFSA data needed to determine financial aid packages for students. That aid includes grants, loans, scholarships and work-study dollars.

The University of South Florida, University of Florida, and University of Central Florida — some of the state’s largest public universities — pushed their enrollment deadlines back from the traditional May 1 to May 15.

Florida State University said they would “adjust accordingly” if further delays make the May 1 date untenable.

Jerrica Peets works with LEAP Tampa Bay, an organization focused on helping students apply for college and other opportunities after high school. She said giving incoming freshmen more time to decide which school they want to commit to is helpful.

"I know that there's a little bit of panic happening because of that situation. You're talking about the difference between being able to afford to go to the University of Florida or if you need to go to a state college,” said Peets.

“Typically, this is a many month process. Now we're talking probably four weeks, five weeks that we're trying to squeeze everything into this very truncated timeline." Billie Hamilton, USF’s assistant vice president of enrollment, planning and management

A newer, simplified version of the FAFSA rolled out at the end of last year — a nearly two month delay. Hiccups with the new platform, including an issue that failed to properly adjust for inflation, caused further setbacks.

But some colleges are starting to receive the first batch of student records.

Billie Hamilton, USF’s assistant vice president of enrollment, planning and management, said the Department of Education has sent a little over 6,000 records — which includes both incoming and current students — but they have yet to package the awards.

A typical entering class is around 5,000 students, she said. And they’re aiming to finish aid packages before the end of April.

About a third of USF students receive Pell Grants — aid given to students with exceptional financial need — noted Hamilton, meaning they “need an award letter in their hands” in order for them to make a decision on a university.

“We recognize this is very stressful for families and our hope is that they don’t opt out because of the challenges,” she said.

Nationally, the number of students completing the FAFSA is down, according to federal data.

Through March 8 of this year, 30.7% of high schoolers submitted the FAFSA, down from 46.7% during the same time last year.

In Florida, about 52,978 — or 20.3% of the high school class — have submitted the FAFSA. That’s a 34.9% drop compared to March, 8, 2023.

The new version of the FAFSA is supposed to cut down on the amount of time it takes to complete.

But Peets said students and their families have trouble filling out the form for various reasons. For example, the application requires detailed financial information that can be intimidating.

Students from lower-income families, students of color and those from immigrant backgrounds especially, face barriers.

“The biggest barrier is just lack of knowledge and not being aware," said Peets. "It differs from family to family... but everyone should fill out the FAFSA because you never know what doors can open once you fill it out."