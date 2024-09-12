© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
University of Tampa changes its nickname to UTampa

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT
View of the University of Tampa minarets with water in the foreground
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF
The University of Tampa is changing its nickname from “UT” to “UTampa.”

The change comes as university President Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg aims to prioritize increasing the school’s reputation and making it a household name, according to a news release.

“There are numerous other UTs in the higher education space, including the universities of Texas, Tennessee, Toledo, Toronto and Tulsa. Since its founding, the University has been closely linked to the city of Tampa, and by calling ourselves UTampa, we can strengthen that association, eliminate confusion and assert our pride in our University and our city,” Dahlberg said in the release. The university sits in downtown Tampa, which she called one of its distinguishing features.

Aside from the nickname change, UTampa also introduced new logos.

Two new University of Tampa logo designs
The University of Tampa
/
Facebook
UTampa introduced new logos along with a nickname change.

The downtown university has more than 11,000 students and offers around 200 graduate and under-graduate programs.
Education University of Tampa
Gabriella Pinos
Gabriella Pinos
