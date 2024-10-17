© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
FAMU presidential search: Trustees fail to meet quorum at Wednesday's board meeting

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Alejandro Santiago
/
WFSU

The delay comes as the school seeks a replacement for former President Larry Robinson.

Florida A&M University’s presidential search is at a standstill after the Board of Trustees failed to reach a quorum at Wednesday's board meeting.

The FAMU Board of Trustees were scheduled to meet via Zoom to discuss hiring an executive search firm to find presidential candidates to replace former President Larry Robinson, who stepped down in August.

However, that was postponed by FAMU BOT Chair Kristin Harper after a majority of the board did not show up.

“It’s extremely disappointing that today was scheduled as the time when the board was available," Harper told trustees Wednesday.

A stately, brick and columned building with a flaming statue in front of it
Alejandro Santiago
/
WFSU Public Media
A stately, brick and columned building with a flaming statue in front of it

FAMU has 13 trustees.

Six trustees are appointed by the Governor, and five trustees are appointed by the Board of Governors, subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

On Wednesday, only six members attended the meeting, missing what would’ve been an opportunity to vet a list of 10 potential search firms.

"There is not a quorum to be able to move forward with this important action item. Therefore, this will continue to delay the presidential search and selection process," said Harper.

FAMU's Board of Trustees wants to have a new president in office by June 30, 2025.

Adrian Andrews
