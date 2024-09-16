Florida A&M is set to announce its next vice president and director of athletics

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is set to announce Angela Suggs as the next Vice President and Director of Athletics after a month of administrative firings by FAMU interim president Timothy Beard.

FAMU’s former athletics administrator Vaughn Wilson of HBCU Gameday, broke the news Monday.

Suggs holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Florida A&M University and a Master’s degree from St. Thomas University.

Suggs previously worked at FAMU as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs. She is the current president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation.

If FAMU brings her in, she will become just the second person to oversee the entire athletic department in the school’s history.

Adrian Andrews / WFSU FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes joins city officials for a city wide celebration at Cascades Park Amphitheater in Tallahassee, FL. Jan. 15, 2023 (Adrian Andrews/WFSU)

The need for a new AD comes after Beard fired former Florida A&M Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffani Dawn-Sykes and other senior leadership in August for unknown reasons.

Suggs’ contract is up for approval at the next Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Sept. 20.

