State attorney warns about 'Senior Assassin' game after student was shot

Florida law enforcement leaders are warning about the potentially deadly consequences of a water gun game played by seniors at a Nassau County high school.

Officials raised their concerns at a news conference Thursday, a day after a n off-duty Florida Department of Law Enforcement officer shot a Bishop Kenny High student who was playing the game “Senior Assassin.”

In the game, students are assigned a senior or seniors as their targets. The players then seek to “eliminate” their target(s) using water guns, said Clay, Duval and Nassau State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

“Today we ask for your help in shutting the game down,” Nelson said. “I’m the mother of three; I have two current high schoolers and a college freshman who played this game last year. Many of us in this room have teens who have played. But it’s incumbent on all of us to make sure yesterday’s incident does not repeat itself.”

The 18-year-old student who was shot is recuperating from a wound to his arm. No charges will be brought in the case, Nelson said.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m., when the FDLE agent noticed “three people prowling outside their residence in the dark” and mistook them for home invaders, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.



The student who was shot, an athlete on the school's football team, was taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover., Leeper said.

“Thankfully, the student will survive, but this incident demonstrates exactly why parents need to take this seriously and speak to their kids about the dangers of these types of games,” Leeper added. “The next time this happens it could be someone’s life.”