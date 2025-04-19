Thousands attend Florida State University vigil honoring shooting victims

Thousands of people attended a vigil at Florida State University Friday to honor the two people killed and others injured in a mass shooting on the college campus the day before.

Students, faculty and staff of the university poured onto Langford Green outside the university's stadium to hear remarks and prayers from university officials. FSU President Richard McCullough led the vigil.

"This is the kind of trauma that changes people, and it changes a place, but it does not define us. It does not define us. What defines us is how we respond," he said in his opening remarks.

1 of 6 — 9T5A8940.JPG The crowd gathered for a vigil honoring the victims of a shooting on Florida State University's campus on April 17, 2025. Lydell Rawls / WFSU Public Media 2 of 6 — 9T5A8911.JPG Vigil attendees place down flowers in front of two memorials honoring the two people murdered in the shooting. Lydell Rawls / WFSU Public Media 3 of 6 — Image (23).jpg Thousands of people attended the vigil on Langford Green on April 18, 2025. Tristan Wood / WFSU Public Media 4 of 6 — 9T5A8913.JPG Florida State University President Richard McCullough addresses the crowd during the vigil. Lydell Rawls / WFSU Public Media 5 of 6 — Media (1).jpg FSU President Richard McCullough cries while addressing the crowd at the vigil. Lydell Rawls / WFSU Public Media 6 of 6 — 9T5A8877.JPG Students during the vigil prepare to lay down flowers in front of the memorial to the two people murdered in the shooting. Lydell Rawls / WFSU Public Media.

Many people in attendance brought flowers, leaving them alongside a memorial to the two victims, 57-year-old FSU Dining coordinator Robert Morales and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba.

Senior Vice President Kyle Clark shared memories about Morales during the vigil.

"Robert was passionate about many things, his family, Florida State University, the Miami Dolphins, and great food," Clark said. "He didn't just do a job. He lived the job. He was dedicated to the mission of service and care for the Florida State University community."

This was not the first time many students there attended a vigil like this. FSU Senior Mina Kendall was an 8th grade student at the middle school next to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooting happened there in 2018. She said this time around, she feels numb.

"People are crying around us, and it's like, I've cried all my tears," she said.

Carlos Gómez, director of FSU Counseling and Psychological Services, encouraged those in the community needing help after the tragedy reach out to his team for help by calling 850-644-8255.

"We are here to support and share in the fellowship of our community. We are members of the FSU family. The coming days will be challenging," he said.

At the end of the vigil, McCullough said he was shocked by how large the turnout for the vigil was. He said that's a testament to how the FSU community supports each other.

"I'm here for you. We're all here for you. Whatever you need, we will deliver to help you. That's what we do. That's what makes Florida State special," he said. "Don't forget that we're family. Hard moments like these, we show up for one another."

Copyright 2025 WFSU