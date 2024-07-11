Pass-a-Grille beach renourishment is set to continue

Beach renourishment at Pass-a-Grille is starting back up again.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week it will start placing 140,000 cubic yards of sand on the remainder of the beach, according to a news release. Crews will dredge sand from Pass-a-Grille Inlet and place it on the beach between First Avenue and 22nd Avenue.

The first phase of the project will place sand from First Avenue to Ninth Avenue, south of Paradise Grille, according to the release. It’s expected to finish by mid-September. The second phase will place sand from 10th Avenue to 22nd Avenue, north of the concession building. It’s expected to finish by mid-November, if weather permits.

Currently, the beach is closed from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue for renourishment, including the fishing pier. About 40 parking spots on Gulf Way, between First Avenue and Third Avenue, are also closed throughout the project. Paradise Grille is open.

No businesses will have to close once construction starts, according to the release. Dredging will take place 24 hours, seven days a week, and there may be some light and noise impacts at night. People should also avoid the construction zone, and boaters should avoid the dredge vessel and piping.

The announcement comes after crews dredged the Grand Canal entrance channel and placed about 5,000 to 10,000 cubic yards of sand between First Avenue and Sixth Avenue. That part of the nourishment project finished on June 28.

Though federal taxes typically cover most of the costs of beach nourishment projects, they won't in this case because property owners along Pinellas beaches are locked in a dispute with the Army Corps. Pinellas County will instead pay with taxes collected from hotels and short-term rentals, as well as state grant funding.

You can find updates on the project here.