WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Mosaic reports limited damage from spill into Tampa Bay during Hurricane Milton

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
A sign that reads “Mosaic Has Answered the Call to Feed the World and Pursue Safety for All” at a phosphate mine
Julia Cooper
/
WUFT News
The Mosaic Company, which has phosphate operations in areas hit hard by Hurricane Milton, said Monday it sustained “limited damage” in the storm.

The phosphate mining company had halted operations across Florida to prevent potential damage from Milton.

More than 15 inches of unrelenting rain from Hurricane Milton has caused a spill at Mosaic's Riverview processing plant.

As a result, an unknown amount of wastewater flowed into Tampa Bay.

Company officials said "the volume may have been greater than the 17,500-gallon reporting standard."

A company statement said a water collection system at its phosphate gypstack became overwhelmed by the rain, causing it to flow out of a manhole.

"At this time, we believe some of that impacted stormwater made its way to an outfall which discharges into Tampa Bay. The issue was addressed yesterday (Sunday) and is not continuing. We expect water quality impacts, if any, to be modest."

State environmental regulators were on the site Monday.

The gypstack is not active and holds slightly radioactive byproducts of phosphate fertilizer production.

Last week, the company halted all its operations in Florida ahead of Milton. It says power has been restored to all of its facilities.

Mosaic previously announced a production halt at its Riverview facility due to Hurricane Helene.

Milton made landfall in Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane before crossing the state.

Also, state environmental regulators reported a spill at a wastewater treatment plant reuse pipeline from Mosaic in Fort Meade, in Polk County. About 70,000 gallons of highly treated effluent flowed into a dry area after it was damaged by firefighters cutting a fire line. No rivers or lakes were impacted.

Mosaic has phosphate mining and fertilizer operations in Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee and Hardee counties.

Aerial view of Mosaic's Riverview operations
Google Maps.
Aerial view of Mosaic's Riverview operations. The gypstacks straddle U.S. 41, just east of Tampa Bay.
Tags
Environment MosaicPhosphate MiningPhosphateHurricane Milton
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
