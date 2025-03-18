Notice an unusual odor near Port Tampa Bay? Here's why

If you've noticed an unusual odor near Port Tampa Bay, there's a reason.

The city of Tampa said residents have noticed the smell on occasion near the city's Howard F. Curren Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant off Maritime Boulevard.

According to city officials, the smell is from a disruption in the plant's treatment process caused by illegal discharges from wastewater hauled in by tankers.

To fix this issue, the city has stopped accepting wastewater from outside sources. It is also testing nearby industrial sites to ensure everything is in compliance.

As of Monday afternoon, officials said they've finished rebuilding a damaged part of the treatment system and have begun the final steps to get it running. This should help alleviate the smell, according to a city news release.

The process takes about two weeks, and officials said it is on track to be fully operational by the end of the month.