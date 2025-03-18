© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Notice an unusual odor near Port Tampa Bay? Here's why

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published March 18, 2025 at 1:13 AM EDT
An aerial view of Harbour Island looking north toward downtown. To the left is Seddon Channel and Davis Islands. To the right is Sparkman Channel.
City of Tampa
The city of Tampa says an unusual smell near Port Tampa Bay has been coming from the Howard F. Curren Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant off Maritime Boulevard.

Residents have noticed an occasional smell near the Howard F. Curren Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant. Tampa officials say a disruption at the plant should be fixed by the end of March.

If you've noticed an unusual odor near Port Tampa Bay, there's a reason.

The city of Tampa said residents have noticed the smell on occasion near the city's Howard F. Curren Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant off Maritime Boulevard.

According to city officials, the smell is from a disruption in the plant's treatment process caused by illegal discharges from wastewater hauled in by tankers.

To fix this issue, the city has stopped accepting wastewater from outside sources. It is also testing nearby industrial sites to ensure everything is in compliance.

As of Monday afternoon, officials said they've finished rebuilding a damaged part of the treatment system and have begun the final steps to get it running. This should help alleviate the smell, according to a city news release.

The process takes about two weeks, and officials said it is on track to be fully operational by the end of the month.

Port Tampa Bay, Wastewater, Tampa
