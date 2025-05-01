© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
From left, a woman with long brown hair and glasses; a woman with long brown hair and a blue blouse; and a man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a brown sport coat. All smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida Legislature passes bill barring pickleball, golf and hotel developments at state parks

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published May 1, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
Several women in protective sun hats hold up signs. In front, the sign says Save Our State Parks.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Environmentalists, lawmakers and nature lovers gathered at Honeymoon Island State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2024 to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Great Outdoors Initiative", a plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels. That plan was pulled.

The measure came in response to a state plan last year that would have put such developments in some Florida parks. It now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.

The Florida Legislature has voted to ban building things like pickleball courts, golf courses and big hotels at state parks.

The House unanimously approved legislation, HB 209, preventing such developments on Thursday. The Senate did the same the day before.

“We put real plans in place to make sure that for generations to come our state parks will be preserved, they will be protected, and they will be here for millions of Floridians and visitors from around the world to come and enjoy,” said Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, a bill sponsor.

The measure came in response to a state plan last year that would have put such developments in some Florida parks.

ALSO READ: 'Love fests' aim to protect Florida's state parks, prevent development

Gov. Ron DeSantis eventually pulled that plan after significant public outcry. He said it was "going back to the drawing board."

The bill bounced between the chambers with back-and-forth modifications, and at some points there was uncertainty whether it would make it across the finish line.

But it now heads to DeSantis’ desk. Whether he will sign it is still unknown.

It would take effect on July 1 if he does.

If you have any questions about the legislative session, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Environment 2025 Florida LegislatureFlorida CapitolFlorida State ParksPickleball
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now