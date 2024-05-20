© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida reports 22,000+ abortions this year before the six-week law began

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:01 PM EDT
More than 22,000 abortions were performed in Florida this year before a law took effect May 1 preventing most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Newly posted data on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website showed a reported 22,409 abortions had been performed as of May 1. That was up from 14,735 abortions a month earlier.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature passed the six-week limit last year, and it took effect after the Florida Supreme Court ruled April 1 that a privacy clause in the state constitution does not apply to abortion rights.

The six-week limit is expected to dramatically reduce the number of abortions performed in the state.

Voters in November will decide whether to approve a ballot proposal that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

News Service of Florida
