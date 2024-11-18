A $6.5 million gift will help USF support Alzheimer’s research

The University of South Florida’s Byrd Alzheimer’s Center & Research Institute received a $6.5 million estate gift this week from a recently deceased anonymous benefactor who had regularly made small donations donated to the center since 2002.

The USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Center, touted as one of the world's largest standalone diagnostic facilities offering comprehensive memory care services under one roof, will be able to use the money in whatever way “best serves our needs in priority areas,” said Gopal Thinakaran, CEO of the Byrd Alzheimer’s Center.

“One immediate need is to establish professorships to recognize individuals who have contributed to Alzheimer’s research. This will allow us to recruit renowned Alzheimer’s disease researchers.”

The donor, who wished to remain anonymous, was described as being “motivated to learn all he could about Alzheimer’s disease after seeing its effects on friends and family members.”

Dr. Amanda Smith, the institute’s director of clinical research, said the surprise donation will have an enormous impact.

“This extremely generous gift has great potential to make a difference in the lives of patients and families living with these conditions, and to fund research that will bring us closer to a cure,” said Smith, also a director in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences.

Eileen Poiley, director of education for the Byrd institute, said the donation will also impact those who care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“It will make it possible for us to increase certain caregiver education and community education efforts,” Poiley said.