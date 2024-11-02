‘Wandering’ is a danger for those with Alzheimer’s. There are ways to reduce the risk

The death of an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Deltona last week highlights the critical issue of wandering.

The woman was walking in the travel lanes in the 1400 block of Deltona Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. Oct. 23. About 10 minutes later, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting her missing.

Jennifer Braisted, government affairs director for the Alzheimer's Association in Florida, says six in 10 people living with the disease will wander off at some point.

Maybe they're nervous in a social situation. Maybe they think they have to go work or, not knowing where they are, think they have to get home.

Braisted said unfortunately wandering is a risk for every person living with Alzheimer's or other dementias.

"So it's really important to, you know, really understand," she said, "who's at risk, who's at higher risk, what are signs that your loved one living with dementia is at risk of wandering, how you can reduce that risk, and then what to do, you know, if a situation does occur."

The Alzheimer’s Association has answers to those questions at alz.org/wandering . And there are registries at local sheriff's offices and wearable tracking devices, too, that can help. Some departments have programs that provide tracking devices.

The technology out there includes GPS devices, Network Assisted GPS, Radio Frequency Identification (or RFID), and online applications, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Each has its advantages and limitations .

The National Institute on Aging cites a 2011 study of news reports that found a significant percentage of missing persons with dementia who wandered were found dead the next day.

The dangers “include injuries, dehydration, harsh weather exposure, medical complications, drowning, or being hit by a car," the NIA reported.

The agency has these tips to help keep a wandering person safe:

Make sure the person carries some kind of ID or wears a medical bracelet with their name and address, and your phone number.

If you think the person might remove an ID bracelet, label their clothes with a name and phone number.

Many GPS systems are available to track the person’s location. These can be a good alternative or addition to a medical bracelet.

Let neighbors and the local police know that the person with Alzheimer’s tends to wander.

Keep a recent photograph or video of the person to help police if the person becomes lost.

The NIA also recommends these safety measures for homes where someone with Alzheimer's lives:

Keep doors locked. Consider a keyed deadbolt, or add another lock placed up high or down low on the door. If the person can open a lock, you may need to get a new latch or lock. Keep the key nearby in case of emergency.

Place STOP, DO NOT ENTER, or CLOSED signs on doors.

Install a smart doorbell or alarm that chimes when a door is opened.

Secure the yard with fencing and a locked gate.

Install safety devices to limit how much windows can be opened.

Keep shoes, keys, suitcases, coats, hats, and other signs of departure out of sight.

Do not leave a person with Alzheimer’s who has a history of wandering unattended.

