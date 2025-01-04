Florida COVID deaths top 5,900 in 2024, but significantly fewer than previous years

The number of Florida resident deaths this year linked to COVID-19 will be significantly lower than in past years.

Data posted on the Florida Department of Health website shows that 5,914 resident deaths were tied to COVID-19 in 2024.

This year’s pace of deaths is lower than during the past four years.

The pandemic hit the state in 2020. That year, Florida had a reported 23,349 deaths, according to state data. The number jumped to 39,870 in 2021, before declining to 21,307 in 2022 and 8,442 in 2023.

The largest number of deaths, 521, had been reported in Miami-Dade County, followed by 449 in Palm Beach County, 365 in Pinellas, 326 in Hillsborough and 306 in Broward.

COVID-19 death counts include only Florida residents with a positive PCR, antigen or sequencing test result. County of death is based on the deceased’s residence when the person became a case.

Copyright 2025 Health News Florida