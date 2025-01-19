Red dye 3 is banned, but what products use it? Check the labels

The Food and Drug Administration is ordering food and drug makers to remove a dye called Red 3 from the products U.S. consumers eat and drink.

The colorant was banned from cosmetics and non-oral medications decades ago because a study showed it caused cancer when eaten by rats. But it kept appearing on the ingredient lists of popular snack foods and other grocery products because it remained approved for use until now.

FDA officials granted a 2022 petition filed by two dozen food safety and health advocates, who urged the agency to revoke authorization.

Health officials cited a statute known as the Delaney Clause, which requires FDA to ban any additive found to cause cancer in people or animals.

t's not clear whether the ban will face legal challenges from food manufacturers because evidence hasn’t determined that the dye causes cancer when consumed by humans. At a hearing in December, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf suggested that's a risk.

Food manufacturers will have until January 2027 to remove the dye from their products, while makers of ingested drugs have until January 2028 to do the same. Other countries still allow for certain uses of the dye, but imported foods must meet the new U.S. requirement.

Some food manufacturers have already reformulated products to remove Red 3. In its place they use beet juice; carmine, a dye made from insects; and pigments from foods such as purple sweet potato, radish and red cabbage, according to Sensient Food Colors, a St. Louis-based supplier of food colors and flavorings.

Consumer advocates monitor manufacturers that still include the additive, and companies often switch to less notorious alternatives.

Shoppers should always check food labels to see if an item they want to buy includes Red 3, also known as erythrosine and FD&C Red No. 3.

These are some of the product categories where the dye is most likely to show up.

CANDIES: Brach’s Conversation Hearts and Brach's Candy Corn contain Red 3. But some other red candies, like Swedish Fish and Wild Cherry Lifesavers, use Red 40.

BAKED GOODS AND SNACKS: Some baked goods and snacks – mostly with red icing – contain Red 3. Betty Crocker Red Decorating Icing contains Red 3. But Pillsbury’s Funfetti Valentine’s Day Vanilla Frosting – which is swirled with tiny red hearts – uses Red 40 (

DAIRY AND FROZEN FOODS: Check for Red 3 in strawberry-flavored milk, ice cream, frozen yogurt and Popsicles. TruMoo Strawberry Whole Milk contains Red 3. But Edy’s Strawberry Ice Cream and Popsicle fruit pops use use beet juice for coloring.

FRUIT PRODUCTS: Many maraschino cherry brands – including store brands from Walmart and Kroger – have switched to Red 40. But Kroger Extra Cherry canned fruit cocktail contains Red 3.

BEVERAGES: Ensure Original Strawberry Nutrition Shake contains Red 3. But many beverage brands use Red 40, including Hawaiian Punch and Kool-Aid, Fanta and Jarritos strawberry sodas, and Faygo black cherry soda.

MEDICATIONS Consumer advocates say some gummy vitamins and medications contain Red 3. But others use natural coloring or alternate dyes. Vicks Formula 44, Luden’s and Halls cough drops use Red 40. Mucinex Children’s Cough Syrup, Robitussen Adult Cough and Chest Congestion, and Vick’s NyQuil Cold and Flu also use Red 40.

