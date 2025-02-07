Hillsborough County is accepting applications for opioid settlement money projects

Groups that work to help people struggling with opioid addiction in Hillsborough County may be able to get extra money for their efforts.

The county is accepting applications to determine how to spend $25 million that it's receiving in settlement money following Florida's lawsuits against opioid makers and distributors.

In 2023, the state secured more than $3 billion over the next two decades from the lawsuits. Portions of that money have been distributed to cities and counties affected by the overdose crisis that's killed thousands of Floridians in recent years.

RELATED: Public voices often ignored in states’ opioid settlement money decisions

Fatal overdoses in Hillsborough increased from 142 in 2013 to 568 in 2023, according to a county press release about the request for applications. The powerful opioid fentanyl contributed to more than 70% of the deaths in 2023.

The county will get $25 million over the next two years, and is expected to receive $127 million over the next 18.`

The application period for this next two-year cycle is open until Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

Nearly half of all funds will be allocated to programs that focus on addiction treatment, while 25% will go towards services that help people in recovery.

Programs that focus on addiction prevention are eligible for 15% of the funds, as are ones that educate people about drug risks and treatment.

The county's Behavioral Health Task Force and the Hillsborough County Health Care Advisory Board will review funding recommendations. The Board of County Commissioners will have to approve individual contracts.

You can learn more at HCFL.gov/OpioidSettlement.

Florida is expected to get even more money to combat the opioid crisis as part of last month's multibillion dollar settlement between Purdue Pharma and 15 states. It's not yet clear how the state's share of funds will be distributed.