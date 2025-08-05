A review of July's top health headlines includes ancient ailments and Parkinson’s swabs
Dr. Joe Sirven and his team of medical experts discuss this month's biggest health care headlines from a game-changing menstrual pad to disease-sensing canines.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.
Guests:
- Dr. Jose Posas, practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
- Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.
- Dr. Tina Ardon, practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
The topics they'll review:
- Formerly eradicated diseases make a comeback as vaccination rates decline.
- Disease-hunting hounds could revolutionize how Parkinson's is detected.
- A sanitary pad with a sensor tracks menstrual blood for signs of ovarian cancer.
- Ozempic could lower the risk of dementia in people with Type 2 diabetes.
- A woman dies following a rare complication from a gonorrhea infection.
- Are hydration multipliers appropriate for the average person or is plain water still the gold standard?
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
