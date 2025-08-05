A review of July's top health headlines includes ancient ailments and Parkinson’s swabs

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

Dr. Jose Posas , practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

, practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Chad Neilsen , director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida. Dr. Tina Ardon, practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

Formerly eradicated diseases make a comeback as vaccination rates decline.

Disease-hunting hounds could revolutionize how Parkinson's is detected.

A sanitary pad with a sensor tracks menstrual blood for signs of ovarian cancer.

Ozempic could lower the risk of dementia in people with Type 2 diabetes.

A woman dies following a rare complication from a gonorrhea infection.

Are hydration multipliers appropriate for the average person or is plain water still the gold standard?

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

