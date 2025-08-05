© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

A review of July's top health headlines includes ancient ailments and Parkinson’s swabs

WJCT News | By WJCT - Jacksonville
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:05 AM EDT
Dr. Jose Posas, practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville; Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida; Dr. Tina Ardon, practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Stacey Bennett
Our panel: Dr. Jose Posas, practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville; Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida; Dr. Tina Ardon, practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Joe Sirven and his team of medical experts discuss this month's biggest health care headlines from a game-changing menstrual pad to disease-sensing canines.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

  • Dr. Jose Posas, practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. 
  • Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.
  • Dr. Tina Ardon, practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

  • Formerly eradicated diseases make a comeback as vaccination rates decline.
  • Disease-hunting hounds could revolutionize how Parkinson's is detected.
  • A sanitary pad with a sensor tracks menstrual blood for signs of ovarian cancer.
  • Ozempic could lower the risk of dementia in people with Type 2 diabetes.
  • A woman dies following a rare complication from a gonorrhea infection. 
  • Are hydration multipliers appropriate for the average person or is plain water still the gold standard?

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for archived episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It."

Copyright 2025 WJCT News

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?Health News Florida
WJCT - Jacksonville
Related Stories
  1. A review of June's top health headlines includes Pepto Bismal's dismal showing and ministrokes
  2. Pediatrician shares insight from treating children with firearm injuries
  3. Empowering patients through health education and advocating for the voiceless
  4. An action plan to help aging adults with Type 2 diabetes take charge of their health
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe