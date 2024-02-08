© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies corral a wayward kangaroo near a pool at an apartment complex

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published February 8, 2024 at 7:11 PM EST
In this image provided by the Hillsborough County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, a kangaroo is loose at a an apartment complex Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies and reunited with its owner after checking for proper registration. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)
AP
/
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
In this image provided by the Hillsborough County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, a kangaroo is loose at a an apartment complex Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies and reunited with its owner after checking for proper registration. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Deputies corralled a wayward kangaroo after it was spotted hopping around in the pool area at an apartment complex.

A wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies Thursday after it was spotted hopping around the pool area of a Florida apartment complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video and still photos of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter. The agency also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report it.

“I actually see a kangaroo. It's kind of a large kangaroo,” the unidentified woman says. “We got him closed in the pool gate area.”

Deputies were able to figure out the animal's owner and reunite them after checking for its proper registration, the agency said in a Facebook post. No injuries to the kangaroo or any people were reported.
Tags
Local / State KangarooHillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now