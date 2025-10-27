Academic cheating investigation prompts shakeup at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Six members of the command staff at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have resigned or been fired for cheating on academic papers.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference Monday that an investigation revealed they had someone else complete assignments for them.

"The public's trust depends on the confidence that we are honest, transparent and willing to hold ourselves accountable when we fall short," he said. "These actions represent a lapse in judgment. And a breach of the higher professional and ethical standards that law enforcement must hold ourselves to."

Chronister said the investigation began when they got a tip that one of their top commanders got outside help in completing academic coursework. He then launched a department-wide investigation, which revealed cheating by other top staffers.

They include two colonels, three captains and a former chief deputy.

"What occurred here was not about a lack of ability or care. It was a shortcut, a moment of poor judgment, a choice that while wrong was not malicious," he said.

The firings and resignations have meant that much of the sheriff's command staff had to be reorganized, with several other people promoted to cover those vacancies.

Those tendering their resignations were former Chief Deputy Anthony Collins, Colonels Michael Hannaford and Chris Rule and Capt. Lori Rivera.

Also, Captains Zuleydis Stearns and Marvin Johnson chose not to resign and were fired.

The internal investigation also found that the command staff members had work done for them by Robert Roush, who was based in New Hampshire.

Chronister said they also discovered several instances of deputies working off-hour jobs during their normal working hours.

"This investigation began when we learned that a member of our office received outside assistance in completing academic coursework that they were required to do themselves," he said. "Upon learning of this misconduct and that it may involve additional employees, I immediately launched an agency-wide investigation and this search revealed additional personnel were involved."

Chronister emphasized that those involved were good people who had a lapse in judgment.

“They are respected leaders, decorated professionals and compassionate human beings, mothers, fathers, husbands and wives, who have collectively spent decades protected and serving our community,” Chronister said. “They have responded to emergencies in the middle of the night, comforted victims of tragedy, bridged the gap with our community, and mentored countless young deputies. Their records are filled with examples of courage, sacrifice and honor."